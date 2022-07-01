Katalog firm
Axonius
Axonius Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Axonius wynosi od $81,846 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $159,200 dla Operacje Marketingowe na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Axonius. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/10/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $140K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $144K
Operacje Marketingowe
$159K

Menedżer Produktu
$127K
Rekruter
$81.8K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying role reported at Axonius is Operacje Marketingowe at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axonius is $140,480.

