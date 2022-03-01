Katalog firm
AVEVA
AVEVA Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w AVEVA wynosi od $26,427 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Sprzedaż na dolnym końcu do $209,000 dla Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników AVEVA. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/26/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Associate Software Engineer $104K
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $128K
Senior Software Engineer $160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
Median $209K
Technolog Informacyjny (IT)
Median $111K

Marketing
Median $120K
Obsługa Klienta
$147K
Analityk Danych
$99.5K
Analityk Finansowy
$102K
Projektant Produktu
$100K
Menedżer Produktu
$128K
Menedżer Programu
$67.2K
Menedżer Projektu
$92.2K
Sprzedaż
$26.4K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$113K
Menedżer Programu Technicznego
$148K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w AVEVA jest Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $209,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w AVEVA wynosi $111,000.

