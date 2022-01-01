Katalog firm
Avenue Code
Avenue Code Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Avenue Code wynosi od $22,038 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Rekruter na dolnym końcu do $201,000 dla Menedżer Projektu na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Avenue Code. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/26/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $30.1K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Backend

Menedżer Produktu
Median $95.9K
Analityk Biznesowy
$111K

Projektant Produktu
$39.6K
Menedżer Projektu
$201K
Rekruter
$22K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$52.3K
Architekt Rozwiązań
$71.6K
Badacz UX
$135K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Avenue Code jest Menedżer Projektu at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $201,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Avenue Code wynosi $71,640.

