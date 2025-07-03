Katalog firm
Avantor
Avantor Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Avantor wynosi od $119,761 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Inżynier Mechanik na dolnym końcu do $234,969 dla Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Avantor. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 8/26/2025

$160K

Sprzedaż
Median $125K
Analityk Danych
$201K
Marketing
$179K

Inżynier Mechanik
$120K
Menedżer Produktu
$151K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
$235K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
$201K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Avantor jest Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $234,969. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Avantor wynosi $179,100.

