Katalog firm
Appex Innovation
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
Najważniejsze spostrzeżenia
  • Podziel się czymś wyjątkowym o Appex Innovation, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki dotyczące rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O firmie

    Appex Innovation delivers a cutting-edge health technology platform empowering healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to develop and implement transformative e-health solutions. Our intuitive ecosystem streamlines the creation, management, and visualization of digital health initiatives while fostering meaningful user engagement. By seamlessly integrating innovation with accessibility, we're enabling our partners to address modern healthcare challenges through customizable, data-driven solutions that enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

    appexinnovation.com
    Strona internetowa
    2013
    Rok założenia
    56
    Liczba pracowników
    Centrala

    Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

    Zapisz się na zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

    Wyróżnione oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla Appex Innovation

    Powiązane firmy

    • Amazon
    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby