Ambassador Software
    Relationships matter. Especially in today’s integrated digital landscape where all your connections — influencers, affiliates, customers, partners & employees — need to be managed under one umbrella.That’s what we’ve built - a relationship marketing platform that streamlines various word-of-mouth channels under one roof. From real-time analytics to branded content to true automation, we help you manage all the intricacies of relationship marketing. Ambassador allows your marketing team to leverage the power of word-of-mouth, increasing brand awareness with your target audience through their most trusted sources. Delivering more of your best customers, faster. Founded in 2010 and based in metro-Detroit, Ambassador’s referral marketing automation technology is used by thousands of companies, including HubSpot, HP, Madison Reed, CIBC, and Ria. For more information, visit www.getambassador.com.

    getambassador.com
    2010
    45
    $1M-$10M
