Allen Institute for AI Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Allen Institute for AI wynosi od $111,976 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Zasoby Ludzkie na dolnym końcu do $382,080 dla Rozwój Korporacyjny na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Allen Institute for AI. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/14/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $213K
Rozwój Korporacyjny
$382K
Analityk Danych
$190K

Zasoby Ludzkie
$112K
Projektant Produktu
$132K
Sprzedaż
$184K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Allen Institute for AI jest Rozwój Korporacyjny at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $382,080. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Allen Institute for AI wynosi $186,898.

