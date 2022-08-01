Katalog firm
Airvet
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o Airvet, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    We believe that pet care should extend beyond the walls of an office to support your pet's health wherever you are. Each Airvet™ veterinarian is licensed and board-certified to ensure the highest standards of pet care.If you’re a veterinarian, use Airvet and offer the same telehealth experiences that your clients are getting in human medicine. Engage with your own clients (or with pet parents from across the country) via video and real-time chat to drive clinic revenue and create a continuity of care never achievable before, all while becoming a part of the most innovative veterinary community.

    http://airVet.com
    Strona internetowa
    2018
    Rok założenia
    45
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Airvet

    Powiązane firmy

    • Amazon
    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby