Katalog firm
ADS-TEC Energy
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o ADS-TEC Energy, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    ADS-TEC Energy is a B2B technology company that develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. Their portfolio includes ultra-fast chargers for EVs, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. They offer ChargeBox, ChargeTrailer, PowerBooster, Container-Systems, and rack systems. The company operates in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and other European countries.

    https://adstec-energy.com
    Strona internetowa
    1900
    Rok założenia
    109
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla ADS-TEC Energy

    Powiązane firmy

    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • Spotify
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby