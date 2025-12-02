Katalog firm
ADP
ADP Menedżer Produktu Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Menedżer Produktu in United States w ADP wynosi od $124K year dla Product Manager do $418K year dla VP Product Management. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $217K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w ADP. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Pokaż 2 Więcej poziomów
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Wynagrodzenia stażowe

Harmonogram Uprawnień

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.3%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W ADP, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (Infinity% za okres)



Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Menedżer Produktu w ADP in United States wynosi rocznie $417,500. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w ADP dla stanowiska Menedżer Produktu in United States wynosi $181,800.

Inne zasoby

