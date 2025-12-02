Katalog firm
ADP
Pracujesz tutaj? Zarejestruj swoją firmę
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Pensje
  • Projektant Produktu

  • Wszystkie pensje Projektant Produktu

ADP Projektant Produktu Pensje

Wynagrodzenie Projektant Produktu in United States w ADP wynosi od $127K year dla Senior Product Designer do $229K year dla Lead Product Designer. Medianna pakietu rekompensaty in United States year wynosi w sumie $130K. Zobacz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzeń podstawowych, akcji i premii dla pakietów całkowitej rekompensaty w ADP. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 12/2/2025

Średnie Wynagrodzenie wg Poziom
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Nazwa poziomu
Łącznie
Podstawa
Akcje
Premia
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Pokaż 2 Więcej poziomów
Dodaj wynagrodzeniePorównaj poziomy
Najnowsze zgłoszenia pensji
DodajDodaj wynagrodzenieDodaj wynagrodzenie

Firma

Lokalizacja | Data

Nazwa poziomu

Tag

Lata doświadczenia

Łącznie / W firmie

Całkowite wynagrodzenie

Podstawa | Akcje (rok) | Premia
Nie znaleziono wynagrodzeń
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksportuj daneZobacz otwarte oferty

Harmonogram Uprawnień

33.3%

ROK 1

33.3%

ROK 2

33.3%

ROK 3

Typ Akcji
RSU

W ADP, RSUs podlegają 3-letniemu harmonogramowi uprawnień:

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 1st-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 2nd-ROK (33.30% rocznie)

  • 33.3% uprawnia w 3rd-ROK (Infinity% za okres)



Otrzymuj Zweryfikowane Wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce

Zapisz się na zweryfikowane Projektant Produktu oferty.Otrzymasz szczegółowy podział wynagrodzenia na adres email. Dowiedz się więcej

Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA oraz Politykę Prywatności i Warunki Świadczenia Usług Google.

Uwzględnione Stanowiska

Zgłoś Nowe Stanowisko

Projektant UX

Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyższy pakiet wynagrodzenia dla Projektant Produktu w ADP in United States wynosi rocznie $237,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w ADP dla stanowiska Projektant Produktu in United States wynosi $144,500.

Wyróżnione oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono wyróżnionych ofert pracy dla ADP

Powiązane firmy

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.