Abrigo Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Abrigo wynosi od $94,565 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $154,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Abrigo. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 10/10/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $154K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Obsługa Klienta
$141K
Menedżer Produktu
$94.6K

Architekt Rozwiązań
$151K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Abrigo jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $154,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Abrigo wynosi $146,000.

