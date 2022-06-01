Katalog firm
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w 3Pillar Global wynosi od $46,892 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $217,905 dla Sukces Klienta na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników 3Pillar Global. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 9/7/2025

$160K

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $47.9K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Sukces Klienta
$218K
Projektant Produktu
$164K

Menedżer Produktu
$46.9K
Menedżer Projektu
$51.1K
Sprzedaż
$80.4K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$60.4K
Menedżer Programu Technicznego
$107K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

The highest paying role reported at 3Pillar Global is Sukces Klienta at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3Pillar Global is $70,384.

