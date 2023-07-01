Katalog firm
    The National Legal Aid & Defender Association (NLADA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1911. It is the oldest and largest association in the US dedicated to providing legal services to those who cannot afford counsel. NLADA has played a significant role in establishing the public defender system, setting standards for legal representation, and advocating for important legal legislation. The organization serves as a collective voice for civil legal aid and public defender services, offering advocacy, training, technical assistance, and insurance programs to its members, which include legal professionals and institutions.

