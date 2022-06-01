We are an award winning marketing services firm that merges storytelling and technology to bring health, wealth and happiness to the world. Here, the potential is limitless. People come to MERGE looking for a new way; for ideas and solutions that will make an impact. Our name reflects our belief that a collaborative approach across all disciplines leads to better results. With offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, Orange County and Kansas City, we continuously seek and make new connections through creative and technology. We’re here for the strivers––those who are ambitious and want to emerge to the top.