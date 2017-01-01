Katalog firm
Mealz.ai
Główne spostrzeżenia
    • O

    Transform your customers' shopping experience by simplifying their daily lives. Offer an innovative web and mobile platform that engages shoppers through recipes, enhancing their overall experience.

    2019
    30
    $1M-$10M
    Siedziba główna

    Inne zasoby