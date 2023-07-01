Katalog firm
Logik.io
Główne spostrzeżenia
    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Strona internetowa
    2021
    Rok założenia
    55
    Liczba pracowników
    $10M-$50M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

