Katalog firm
Jelec
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o Jelec, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    Jelec has been providing support for power distribution and instrumentation systems since October 1996. Today, Jelec provides a wide range of products and services primarily for the oil and gas industry, both on and offshore. Jelec is dedicated to providing the highest quality services. We have developed and implemented internal quality control programs to ensure total customer satisfaction, from design to implementation. Particular emphasis has been placed on documentation, training, and support.

    jelec.com
    Strona internetowa
    1996
    Rok założenia
    45
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Jelec

    Powiązane firmy

    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Tesla
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby