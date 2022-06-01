Katalog firm
JAGGAER
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o JAGGAER, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    Some of the largest commercial, manufacturing and life sciences companies in the world trust JAGGAER with billions of dollars of annual spend. Additionally, JAGGAER is the leading procure-to-pay provider in the higher education and government sectors. JAGGAER eProcurement and strategic sourcing customers across the globe have gained access to the best suppliers, with the best terms, on our scalable, customizable, user-friendly platform. Our SaaS-based, source-to-settle solution provides unparalleled visibility, insights and recommendations to procurement leaders and suppliers. The result is a fluid supply chain driven by powerful spend analysis, comprehensive contract management and efficient accounts payable solutions. Learn how our solutions can power your organization on JAGGAER.COM.

    http://jaggaer.com
    Strona internetowa
    1995
    Rok założenia
    990
    Liczba pracowników
    $100M-$250M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla JAGGAER

    Powiązane firmy

    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby