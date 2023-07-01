Katalog firm
Innovation Studio
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o Innovation Studio, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    Innovation Studio is a non-profit organization based in New England that offers free innovation services through virtual and physical community spaces. They have conducted numerous program and office hour sessions, welcomed a large number of lounge users and program attendees, and have a substantial newsletter subscriber base. Their mission is to make innovation, entrepreneurship, and business ownership accessible to all through an inclusive network of community spaces and personalized pathways. They operate community spaces like District Hall Boston and the Roxbury Innovation Center, promoting collaboration and entrepreneurship.

    https://innovationstudio.org
    Strona internetowa
    2010
    Rok założenia
    31
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Innovation Studio

    Powiązane firmy

    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Roblox
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby