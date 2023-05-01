Katalog firm
CarParts
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o CarParts, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    CarParts.com is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the US and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, engine and chassis components, performance parts, and accessories to individual consumers and collision repair shops through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributors and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com, and www.usautoparts.com.

    carparts.com
    Strona internetowa
    1995
    Rok założenia
    1,529
    Liczba pracowników
    $500M-$1B
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla CarParts

    Powiązane firmy

    • Microsoft
    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby