Katalog firm
Allen Institute for AI
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę

Allen Institute for AI Wynagrodzenia

Zakres wynagrodzeń Allen Institute for AI waha się od $111,976 w całkowitym wynagrodzeniu rocznie dla Zasoby ludzkie na dolnym końcu do $189,720 dla Naukowiec danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników firmy Allen Institute for AI. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 7/29/2025

$160K

Zarób, nie daj się wykorzystać

Wynegocjowaliśmy tysiące ofert i regularnie osiągamy podwyżki o ponad 30 tys. USD (czasami ponad 300 tys. USD).Wynegocjuj swoje wynagrodzenie lub swój przegląd CV przez prawdziwych ekspertów – rekruterów, którzy robią to na co dzień.

Inżynier oprogramowania
Median $182K
Naukowiec danych
$190K
Zasoby ludzkie
$112K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Projektant produktu
$132K
Brakuje Twojego stanowiska?

Wyszukaj wszystkie wynagrodzenia na naszej stronie wynagrodzeń lub dodaj swoje wynagrodzenie aby pomóc odblokować stronę.


FAQ

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Allen Institute for AI to Naukowiec danych at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $189,720. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Allen Institute for AI wynosi $157,150.

Polecane oferty pracy

    Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Allen Institute for AI

Powiązane firmy

  • SRI International
  • FINRA
  • Delta Dental Plans Association
  • CableLabs
  • TIAA
  • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

Inne zasoby