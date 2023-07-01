Katalog firm
AI Squared
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o AI Squared, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    This company helps companies integrate AI into their applications, aiming to provide equitable access to AI technology and insights for all individuals. The founder, Dr. Benjamin Harvey, was inspired by his brothers' experiences in the military and developed a solution to simplify and accelerate AI integration, ultimately protecting lives. Their vision is to create a powerful model integration framework and AI integration software that allows any application to become AI-powered. They provide software and solutions for application developers and analysts to customize the user experience.

    https://squared.ai
    Strona internetowa
    2021
    Rok założenia
    31
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla AI Squared

