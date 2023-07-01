Katalog firm
Advanced Training Athletic Club
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o Advanced Training Athletic Club, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    ATAC is an AI-powered fitness app that creates personalized workout programs and guides users to reach their goals. It covers 9 categories including strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental wellness. The app provides customized nutrition plans based on body type, age, gender, and goals, with detailed nutrient information for each food choice. It also offers a world-class strength building program with virtual coaching and tracks progress. ATAC gamifies the experience, allowing users to earn points, compete on leaderboards, and unlock hidden content.

    https://atac.app
    Strona internetowa
    2018
    Rok założenia
    31
    Liczba pracowników
    $1M-$10M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Advanced Training Athletic Club

    Powiązane firmy

    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby