Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells thermoplastic corrugated pipes and water management products for use in underground construction and infrastructure in the US, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments, offering a range of products including plastic leachfield chambers, septic tanks, and water quality filters. It also distributes construction fabrics and other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, filtration, and erosion control. The company has a network of approximately 38 distribution centers and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.