Katalog firm
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

    adia.ae
    Strona internetowa
    1976
    Rok założenia
    2,250
    Liczba pracowników
    $500M-$1B
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

    Powiązane firmy

    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby