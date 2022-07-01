Katalog firm
360Learning
Pracujesz tu? Zgłoś swoją firmę
Główne spostrzeżenia
  • Współtwórz coś unikalnego o 360Learning, co może być pomocne dla innych (np. wskazówki do rozmów kwalifikacyjnych, wybór zespołów, unikalna kultura itp.).
    • O

    360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. 360Learning powers the future of work at 1,200 organizations, including Toyota, Criteo, and Airbus. Founded in 2012, 360Learning has raised $41 million with 180 team members across New York, Paris, and London.

    https://en.360learning.com
    Strona internetowa
    2010
    Rok założenia
    420
    Liczba pracowników
    $50M-$100M
    Szacowany przychód
    Siedziba główna

    Otrzymuj zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej

    Subskrybuj zweryfikowane oferty.Otrzymasz e-mailem szczegółowe informacje o wynagrodzeniu. Dowiedz się więcej

    Ta strona jest chroniona przez reCAPTCHA, a Polityka Prywatności Google i Polityka Prywatności oraz Warunki Usługi mają zastosowanie.

    Polecane oferty pracy

      Nie znaleziono polecanych ofert pracy dla 360Learning

    Powiązane firmy

    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Zobacz wszystkie firmy ➜

    Inne zasoby