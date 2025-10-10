Alle Titler
Dataforsker

Birmingham, AL

Dataforsker Icon

Dataforsker Lønn i Birmingham, AL

$120,000

Median Totallønn

Alle nivåer

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Fellesskapsinnlegg

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

79 23
79 23

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

68 10
68 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Ofte stilte spørsmål

  1. Hva er lønnen til en Dataforsker i Birmingham, AL?

    Gjennomsnittlig total kompensasjon for en Dataforsker i Birmingham, AL er $120,000.

  2. Hva er minstelønnen til en Dataforsker i Birmingham, AL?

    Selv om det ikke finnes en minstelønn for en Dataforsker i Birmingham, AL, er gjennomsnittlig total kompensasjon $120,000.

  3. Jeg har et annet spørsmål

