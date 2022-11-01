Zurich Insurance Lønninger

Zurich Insurances lønn varierer fra $27,980 i total kompensasjon per år for en Administrativ assistent på laveste nivå til $281,400 for en Investeringsbankmann på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Zurich Insurance. Sist oppdatert: 9/2/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.