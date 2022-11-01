Selskapskatalog
Zurich Insurance
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap

Zurich Insurance Lønninger

Zurich Insurances lønn varierer fra $27,980 i total kompensasjon per år for en Administrativ assistent på laveste nivå til $281,400 for en Investeringsbankmann på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Zurich Insurance. Sist oppdatert: 9/2/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Dataforsker
Median $121K
Programvareutvikler
Median $111K
Aktuar
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Løsningsarkitekt
Median $61.7K
Administrativ assistent
$28K
Forretningsanalytiker
$53.7K
Dataforskningsleder
$224K
Finansanalytiker
$44.9K
Personalavdeling
$48.7K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$43.7K
Investeringsbankmann
$281K
Ledelsesrådgiver
$202K
Produktdesigner
$62.3K
Produktleder
$170K
Programleder
$161K
Prosjektleder
$130K
Cybersikkerhetsanalytiker
$66.8K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$218K
Forsikringsgarantist
$78.7K
Mangler din tittel?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.


Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Zurich Insurance er Investeringsbankmann at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $281,400. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Zurich Insurance er $110,725.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Zurich Insurance

Relaterte selskaper

  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser