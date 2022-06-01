Selskapskatalog
Zions Bancorporation Lønninger

Zions Bancorporations lønn varierer fra $35,323 i total kompensasjon per år for en Kundeservice på laveste nivå til $236,175 for en Produktleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Zions Bancorporation. Sist oppdatert: 11/14/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $100K

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

Datavitenskaper
Median $118K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
Median $108K

Forretningsanalytiker
Median $80K
Forretningsoperasjoner
$68.3K
Forretningsoperasjonsleder
$80.4K
Kundeservice
$35.3K
Investeringsbankmann
$70.4K
Produktleder
$236K
Programleder
$156K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Zions Bancorporation er Produktleder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $236,175. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Zions Bancorporation er $90,200.

