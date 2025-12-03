Selskapskatalog
Yext
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareingeniør

  • Alle Programvareingeniør lønninger

Yext Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Yext varierer fra $148K per year for T2 til $263K per year for T5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $152K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Yexts totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/3/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
T2
(Inngangsnivå)
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Praksisplasslønn

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Yext er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Inkluderte stillinger

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos Yext in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $263,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Yext for Programvareingeniør rollen in United States er $150,000.

Andre ressurser

