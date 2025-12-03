Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Yext varierer fra $148K per year for T2 til $263K per year for T5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $152K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Yexts totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/3/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
T2
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Yext er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
