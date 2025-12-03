Selskapskatalog
Yanolja
Yanolja Personalavdeling Lønninger

Personalavdeling-mediankompensasjonspakken in Korea, South hos Yanolja utgjør totalt ₩74.1M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Yanoljas totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Totalt per år
$52K
Nivå
P4
Grunnlønn
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Yanolja?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Personalavdeling hos Yanolja in Korea, South ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₩78,913,825. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Yanolja for Personalavdeling rollen in Korea, South er ₩74,097,348.

Andre ressurser

