Yandex
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutvikler

  • Maskinlæring Ingeniør

  • Serbia

Yandex Maskinlæring Ingeniør Lønninger i Serbia

Maskinlæring Ingeniør-kompensasjon in Serbia hos Yandex varierer fra $47.8K per year for G15 til $142K per year for G18. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Serbia utgjør totalt $80.8K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Yandexs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025

Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
G14
(Inngangsnivå)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$47.8K
$47.8K
$0
$0
G16
$79.7K
$67.3K
$273
$12K
G17
$90.1K
$78.4K
$0
$11.7K
$160K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Maskinlæring Ingeniør hos Yandex in Serbia ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på RUB 11,951,648. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Yandex for Maskinlæring Ingeniør rollen in Serbia er RUB 7,109,374.

Andre ressurser