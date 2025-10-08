Backend Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in Saint Petersburg Metro Area hos Yandex varierer fra RUB 1.75M per year for G14 til RUB 5.04M per year for G17. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Saint Petersburg Metro Area utgjør totalt RUB 3.62M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Yandexs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.75M
RUB 1.69M
RUB 16.7K
RUB 43.6K
G15
RUB 2.96M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 9.3K
RUB 306K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 25.2K
RUB 302K
G17
RUB 5.04M
RUB 4.54M
RUB 79.6K
RUB 420K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.