Analytikk Ingeniør-kompensasjon in Russia hos Yandex varierer fra RUB 2M per year for G14 til RUB 4.58M per year for G16. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Russia utgjør totalt RUB 2.27M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Yandexs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2M
RUB 1.99M
RUB 0
RUB 6.4K
G15
RUB 2.65M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Yandex er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.