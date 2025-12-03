Selskapskatalog
Yalantis
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Forretningsanalytiker

  • Alle Forretningsanalytiker lønninger

Yalantis Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Forretningsanalytiker-mediankompensasjonspakken in Ukraine hos Yalantis utgjør totalt UAH 2.11M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Yalantiss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Totalt per år
$50.4K
Nivå
Senior
Grunnlønn
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Yalantis?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Forretningsanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Forretningsanalytiker hos Yalantis in Ukraine ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på UAH 2,263,194. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Yalantis for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in Ukraine er UAH 2,112,314.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Yalantis

Relaterte selskaper

  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yalantis/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.