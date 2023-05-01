Selskapskatalog
Woof Gang Bakery
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Woof Gang Bakery som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Woof Gang Bakery is a leading pet grooming and retail company with over 200 locations in North America. They offer high-quality pet food, gourmet bakery treats, and professional grooming services. The company is fully franchised and has a strong business model, with a record growth of 40 new stores opening in 2022. A Woof Gang Bakery store generates gross revenues of $657k* in AUV and only requires a $215k* capital investment. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its excellence in the pet industry.

    http://woofgangbakery.com
    Nettside
    2007
    Grunnlagt år
    751
    # Ansatte
    $250M-$500M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Woof Gang Bakery

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser