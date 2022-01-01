Selskapskatalog
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Lønninger

Willis Towers Watsons lønn varierer fra $19,281 i total kompensasjon per år for en Cybersecurity Analyst på laveste nivå til $227,515 for en Løsningsarkitekt på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Willis Towers Watson. Sist oppdatert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuar
Median $123K
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $65K
Ledelsesrådgiver
Median $90K

Produktleder
Median $107K
Forretningsutvikling
$46.5K
Kundeservice
$69.7K
Dataforsker
$41.7K
Prosjektleder
$79K
Salg
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Programvareutvikler
$54.1K
Programvareutviklingsleder
Median $120K
Løsningsarkitekt
$228K
Totale belønninger
$81.3K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Willis Towers Watson er Løsningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $227,515. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Willis Towers Watson er $74,339.

