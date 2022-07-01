Selskapsoversikt
West Health
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om West Health som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence.

    http://www.westhealth.org
    Nettsted
    2009
    Grunnlagt år
    150
    Antall ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for West Health

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser