Selskapskatalog
Visual Defence
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Visual Defence som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Visual Defence is a software solutions company founded in 2000 that produces custom solutions for the transportation sector, critical infrastructures, airports, seaports, public transit, borders, cities, and government facilities. Their flagship product, ROVER, is an award-winning AI technology that automates the detection of road-based deficiencies and streamlines workflows. They offer a broad suite of solutions that are currently being used in Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa. They also provide system integration, training services, and security solutions.

    http://www.visualdefence.com
    Nettside
    2000
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Visual Defence

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser