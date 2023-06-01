Selskapskatalog
Verge Genomics
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Verge Genomics som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Verge Genomics is a biopharmaceutical start-up using systems biology to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Their platform uses patient genomes, gene expression, and epigenomics to identify new therapeutic gene targets, predict effective drugs, and stratify patient subpopulations for increased clinical success. They are looking for individuals to join their team in taking on ALS, Parkinson’s Disease, and Alzheimer's Disease. They offer competitive compensation and benefits, unlimited vacation/sick days, on-site gym access, and free lunch. Verge actively seeks a diverse applicant pool.

    http://www.vergegenomics.com
    Nettside
    2015
    Grunnlagt år
    58
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Verge Genomics

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser