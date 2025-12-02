Selskapskatalog
UX-forsker-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos UserTesting utgjør totalt $120K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for UserTestings totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Totalt per år
$120K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en UX-forsker hos UserTesting in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $155,496. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos UserTesting for UX-forsker rollen in United States er $120,000.

Andre ressurser

