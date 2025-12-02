Selskapskatalog
UserTesting
UserTesting Kundesuksess Lønninger

Kundesuksess-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos UserTesting utgjør totalt $135K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for UserTestings totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Totalt per år
$135K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
År i selskapet
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos UserTesting?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Kundesuksess hos UserTesting in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $135,500. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos UserTesting for Kundesuksess rollen in United States er $135,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.