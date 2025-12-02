Selskapskatalog
UScellular
UScellular Programvareutviklingsleder Lønninger

Programvareutviklingsleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos UScellular utgjør totalt $207K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for UScellulars totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
UScellular
Senior Manager, Software Development
Chicago, IL
Totalt per år
$207K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
År i selskapet
9 År
Års erfaring
18 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutviklingsleder hos UScellular in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $211,962. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos UScellular for Programvareutviklingsleder rollen in United States er $206,504.

