Upland Software Lønninger

Upland Softwares lønn varierer fra $7,948 i total kompensasjon per år for en Personalavdeling på laveste nivå til $124,574 for en Markedsføring på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Upland Software. Sist oppdatert: 11/16/2025

Personalavdeling
$7.9K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
$66.3K
Markedsføring
$125K

Produktleder
$62.7K
Programvareingeniør
$34.4K
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Upland Software er Markedsføring at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $124,574. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Upland Software er $62,712.

