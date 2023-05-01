Selskapskatalog
Trecora Resources
Topp innsikt
    • Om

    Trecora Resources is a US-based company that manufactures and sells specialty petrochemicals and waxes. Its Specialty Petrochemicals segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products used in the production of various materials, while its Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene waxes for use in paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants. The company also offers custom processing services and owns and operates natural gas pipelines. Trecora Resources was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

    trecora.com
    Nettside
    1967
    Grunnlagt år
    247
    # Ansatte
    $250M-$500M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

