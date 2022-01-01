Selskapsoversikt
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Lønninger

Tower Research Capitals lønnsområde varierer fra $53,765 i total kompensasjon årlig for Programvareingeniørsjef i nedre ende til $299,700 for Dataanalytiker i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i Tower Research Capital. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programvareingeniør
Median $57.5K

Backend programvareingeniør

Full-stack programvareingeniør

Forretningsanalytiker
$104K
Dataanalytiker
$300K

Finansanalytiker
$133K
IT-teknolog
$131K
Programvareingeniørsjef
$53.8K
FAQ

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Tower Research Capital je Dataanalytiker at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $299,700. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Tower Research Capital je $117,563.

