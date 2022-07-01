Selskapsoversikt
Torc Robotics
Torc Robotics Lønninger

Torc Roboticss lønnsområde varierer fra $18,814 i total kompensasjon årlig for Maskinvareingeniør i nedre ende til $248,352 for MEP-ingeniør i øvre ende. Levels.fyi samler inn anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte i Torc Robotics. Sist oppdatert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Programvareingeniør
Median $152K

Maskinlæringsingeniør

Produksjon programvareingeniør

Forretningsanalytiker
$185K
Kundeservice
$51.6K

Dataanalytiker
$174K
Maskinvareingeniør
$18.8K
Maskinteknisk ingeniør
$186K
MEP-ingeniør
$248K
Produktsjef
$237K
Programvareingeniørsjef
$137K
Vestingplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Torc Robotics er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-års vestingplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

FAQ

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Torc Robotics er MEP-ingeniør at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $248,352. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Torc Robotics er $174,049.

