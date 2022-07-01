Selskapsoversikt
Torc Robotics
Jobber her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikter
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Torc Robotics som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, valg av team, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Torc Robotics is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, we have 17 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing self-driving trucks. “Trucking is the backbone of the United States economy, delivering food and products to every community in the country,” said Torc CEO and Founder Michael Fleming. “Daimler Truck has led innovation in trucking for more than a century, from the first truck, to driver-assist technology. Torc is working with Daimler Truck to commercialize self-driving trucks to make our roads safer and better, fulfilling our mission of saving lives.”

    http://torc.ai
    Nettsted
    2007
    Grunnlagt år
    330
    Antall ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du får en oppdeling av kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Lær mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Googles personvernregler og vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte stillinger

      Ingen utvalgte stillinger funnet for Torc Robotics

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Ridecell
    • Cox Enterprises
    • Relativity
    • Sema4
    • SpyCloud
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser