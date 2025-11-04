Selskapskatalog
thredUP
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Markedsføring

  • Alle Markedsføring lønninger

thredUP Markedsføring Lønninger

Markedsføring-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos thredUP utgjør totalt $115K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for thredUPs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
thredUP
Marketing Manager
New York, NY
Totalt per år
$115K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos thredUP?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Markedsføring tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Markedsføring hos thredUP in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $200,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos thredUP for Markedsføring rollen in United States er $115,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for thredUP

Relaterte selskaper

  • Under Armour
  • URBN
  • Poshmark
  • The RealReal
  • Columbia Sportswear
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser